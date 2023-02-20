Elvis Andrus to play 2nd base with Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Elvis Andrus is joining the Chicago White Sox, stepping into the team’s opening at second base. Andrus has finalized a $3 million, one-year contract. The two-time All-Star has played shortstop for his entire big league career, but he is going to move over to second in his return to Chicago. To make room on the roster, left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

