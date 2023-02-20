Elvis Andrus to play 2nd base with Chicago White Sox

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus bats against the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game Sept. 17, 2022, in Detroit. Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the White Sox. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday, Feb. 19, on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a successful physical. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Elvis Andrus is joining the Chicago White Sox, stepping into the team’s opening at second base. Andrus has finalized a $3 million, one-year contract. The two-time All-Star has played shortstop for his entire big league career, but he is going to move over to second in his return to Chicago. To make room on the roster, left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

