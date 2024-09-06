Elvis Andrus signs ceremonial 1-day contract to officially retire with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus has signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Texas Rangers to officially retire with the team that he played for the first 12 of his 15 big league seasons. Andrus made his big league debut as a 20-year-old shortstop in 2009, and was a steady presence up the middle when the Rangers went to back-to-back World Series in 2010-11. He was also part of AL West-winning teams in 2015-16. The shortstop turned 36 last month and last played in the majors with the Chicago White Sox in 2023.

