Elvira maintains 1-shot lead over MacIntyre heading toward last round in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Nacho Elvira has double-bogeyed his last hole which has reduced his lead to one shot over Robert MacIntyre before the last round of the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark. Elvira is at 13 under after three rounds of the European tour event. He’s one ahead of MacIntyre and two ahead of another Scot, Richie Ramsay. Elvira put his tee shot at the 18th in the water. He carded a 4-under 66 along with MacIntyre, who was runner-up here four years ago. Ramsay’s 65 also includes a dropped shot at the last hole.

