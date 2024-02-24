Elvira brothers in contention at Kenya Open on European tour

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Spanish golfer Manuel Elvira has moved into contention to join older brother Nacho as a European tour winner by taking a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after the third round. The younger Elvira shot 4-under 67 and was tied for first place on 10 under overall with Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands (68). Van Driel led the tournament after the first round and was in a three-way tie for first place after the second round. The 37-year-old Nacho’s only tour title came at the Cazoo Open in Wales in 2021. He is also on the leaderboard, three strokes off the lead, in a tie for sixth after a 68.

