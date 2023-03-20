Els win on PGA Tour Champions, denies Langer record title

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ernie Els is a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the Hoag Classic and denied Bernhard Langer a shot at the career victory record. Langer had the lead going into the final day but shot a 73. Els was five behind when he made three early birdies to get in the mix. He shot a 65. On the final hole, Els hit a 65-yard bunker shot to 12 feet and made the putt. He won by one shot over Steve Stricker and Doug Barron. Langer will try again for his 46th career Champions win next week.

