Els takes 2nd-round Regions Tradition lead with 66, 1 shot ahead of Broadhurst

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ernie Els birdied the final two holes to cap off a 6-under 66 and take a one-stroke lead over Paul Broadhurst in the second round of the Regions Tradition. The tournament is the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. Els birdied three of the final four holes to move to 10-under 134 on the Founders Course at Greystone. The World Golf Hall of Famer is seeking his fourth senior tour victory and second of the year. Defending champion Steve Stricker and Timothy O’Neal are two shots back.

