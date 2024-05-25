Els, Chalmers share Senior PGA Championship lead going to final round

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ernie Els and Greg Chalmers are tied for the lead in the Senior PGA Championship after a wild day of changing leads at Harbor Shores. Els birdied his last hole for a 69. Chalmers made five straight birdies around the turn and shot 69. They were one shot ahead of Richard Bland and Chris DiMarco. Bland had a rough day on the greens and in the wind. He had four bogeys during a six-hole stretch and shot 74. The group only three shots behind include defending champion Steve Stricker and former British Open champion Stewart Cink.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.