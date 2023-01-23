Eloy Jiménez preparing to play outfield with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — It looks as if Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez could spend a lot of time at designated hitter this year. Jiménez himself has other plans. The 26-year-old Jiménez says he is preparing to play more games in the outfield, especially in right after Chicago signed Andrew Benintendi to a $75 million, five-year contract. The White Sox also have Luis Robert in center, to go along with Gavin Sheets and prized prospect Oscar Colás in the mix in right. Jiménez says he wants to play in the outfield.

