Eloy Jiménez of White Sox undergoes appendectomy

CINCINNATI (AP) — White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was hospitalized due to abdominal pain and underwent an appendectomy. Jiménez had abdominal pain on Friday night that intensified. He was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday night. Recovery time is estimated at four-to-six weeks. Jiménez is on a season-high eight-game hitting streak after going 1 for 4 with a single and two strikeouts in Friday night’s 5-4 win over Cincinnati. He went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.

