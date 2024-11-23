Elon gives coach Billy Taylor an 84-77 win over his alma mater Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nick Dorn scored 24 points and made 5 of 6 3-pointers, TK Simpkins added 17 points and Elon closed on a 10-2 run to give coach Billy Taylor an 84-77 win over his alma mater Notre Dame. Taylor was a member of the Fighting Irish from 1992-95, appearing in 112 career games while serving as a team captain his senior year. Isaac Harrell made a contested layup in the lane with 1:03 remaining — for his only points of the game — to give Elon a 78-75 lead and Notre Dame called a timeout at the other end. The Irish got into the lane on their next possession, but Sam Sherry forced a bad shot and the Phoenix grabbed the rebound.

