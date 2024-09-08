Elon cruises past North Carolina Central 42-19 to snap a 5-game nonconference losing streak

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, TJ Thomas Jr. rushed for 152 yards and another score, and Elon cruised past North Carolina Central 41-19 to snap a five-game nonconference losing streak. Elon (1-1), which was coming off a 26-3 season-opening loss to Duke, raced to a 24-0 lead against NCCU in a return to Durham, North Carolina. Downing opened the scoring on a 19-yard completion to Jamarien Dalton midway through the first quarter. Thomas highlighted a 14-point second quarter on a 74-yard scoring run and Rushawn Baker had a 2-yarder. Jack Berkowitz made a 46-yard field goal to make it 27-13 and less than a minute later Jesse Powell II returned an interception 40 yards for another score.

