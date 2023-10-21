Elon builds early lead behind Downing and Brayboy before holding off Monmouth for a 28-26 victory

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw three touchdown passes, Chandler Brayboy accounted for two scores and Elon held off Monmouth for a 28—26 victory. Elon led 21-6 at halftime before Dymere Miller broke loose on a 68-yard touchdown run and Sone Ntoh’s 2-yard burst into the end zone capped a long drive that pulled the Monmouth to 21-19. Brayboy’ 41-yard touchdown run made it 28-19. Marquez McCray’s 12-yard touchdown pass capped the scoring. Downing threw for 282 yards and Brayboy accounted for 137 yards of offense for Elon (4-4, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association). McCray had 246 yards passing for Monmouth (3-4, 2-2).

