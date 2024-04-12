Elly De La Cruz’s power and speed are generating more excitement in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz’s power and speed are generating more excitement for the Cincinnati Reds. The 22-year-old Dominican star hit a sinking liner Monday that skipped over the glove of diving center fielder Sal Frelick and rolled toward the warning track. With great, long strides, the 6-foot-5 De La Cruz shifted into hyperdrive on his way to second base and legged out his first inside-the-park home run at 30 feet per second. He rounded the bases in a shade under 15 seconds. Two innings earlier, De La Cruz crushed a 3-2 sinker from J.B. Bukauskas 450 feet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.