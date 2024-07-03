Elly De La Cruz looks like a seasoned player in Yankee Stadium debut after Dominican pregame meal

NEW YORK (AP) — Elly De La Cruz looked like a seasoned player in his Yankee Stadium debut — for good reason. He sped around the bases with a triple before scoring the go-ahead run, then hit a 114.1 mph, two-run homer into the visitor’s bullpen in left-center that propelled the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-4 win over New York on Tuesday night. Before the game, he chowed down on rice and beans with avocado brought to the ballpark by a friend’s wife, the type of traditional meal he doesn’t get back in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.