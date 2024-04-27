Elliss, Jenkins, McCaffrey join Harrison and Alt in following their fathers into the NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt, Kris Jenkins and Jonah Ellis have turned the NFL draft into a family affair. All sons of former NFL stars, they heard their names called in the draft in Detroit and are set to follow their fathers into pro football. Others could join them this weekend as Frank Gore Jr., Brenden Rice, Luke McCaffrey and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., are on the board for the final four rounds of the NFL draft. The Harrisons and the Alts became the 10th and 11th families since 1967 to have both a father and son selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.