Ellis throws 3 touchdown passes and Tennessee State topples Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41-28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter and Tennessee State went on to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41-28. A short touchdown run by Jalen Rouse gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead in the first quarter then Ellis added on to it with passes of 22 yards to Karate Brenson, 12 yards to Jordan Gant and 4 yards to Jalal Dean for a 31-14 halftime lead. The lead reached 38-14 when CJ Evans scored on a 38-yard run in the third quarter. UAPB kept the score close thanks to three touchdown passes by Mekhi Hagens.

