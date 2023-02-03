Ellis sparks Southern Cal past Washington State 80-70

By The Associated Press
Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, passes the ball as Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to offset a big night by Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye and Southern California pulled away late for an 80-70 victory. Ellis hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peterson sank 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Tre White made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14. Gueye, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 31 points for the Cougars (10-14, 5-8). He made 14 of 21 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Justin Powell hit 3 of 4 from distance and scored 11.

