Ellis sparks Southern Cal past Washington State 80-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to offset a big night by Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye and Southern California pulled away late for an 80-70 victory. Ellis hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peterson sank 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Tre White made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14. Gueye, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 31 points for the Cougars (10-14, 5-8). He made 14 of 21 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Justin Powell hit 3 of 4 from distance and scored 11.

