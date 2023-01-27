Ellis sparks Purdue to 62-52 win at No. 22 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Abby Ellis scored 16 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 14 rebounds and Purdue built a 10-point first-half cushion and maintained it the rest of the way in posting a 62-52 upset of No. 22 Illinois in a Big Ten Conference battle. The Boilermakers notched their first win over a ranked opponent on the road and now are 4-2 against the Illini when they are ranked and 65-18 against Illinois overall.

