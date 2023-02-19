Ellis scores career-high 33 to lead USC over Stanford 85-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and handed out seven assists to guide Southern California to an 85-75 victory over Stanford. Ellis sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws for the Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Reese Dixon-Waters came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 12. Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal (11-16, 5-11) with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Reserve Michael Jones added 14 points. Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel scored 11 points apiece.

