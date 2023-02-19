Ellis scores 28 to spark Louisville past Clemson, 83-73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis scored 28 points earned its second win in Atlantic Coast Conference play by upsetting Clemson 83-73. The Cardinals entered the game with momentum after throwing a major scare in No. 7 Virginia before falling, 61-58, and on the night the school feted the 2012-13 Louisville national championship team they rose up and knocked Clemson out of a third-place tie in the conference standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.