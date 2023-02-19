Ellis scores 28 to spark Louisville past Clemson, 83-73

By The Associated Press
Clemson center PJ Hall, right, shoots over Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis scored 28 points earned its second win in Atlantic Coast Conference play by upsetting Clemson 83-73. The Cardinals entered the game with momentum after throwing a major scare in No. 7 Virginia before falling, 61-58, and on the night the school feted the 2012-13 Louisville national championship team they rose up and knocked Clemson out of a third-place tie in the conference standings.

