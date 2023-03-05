Ellis scores 28 as USC beats Arizona State 68-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65. USC has won seven straight in its series with the Sun Devils and closed the regular season with wins in five of its last six games. DJ Horne hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Arizona State. ASU shot 29% (19 of 65) from the field and made just 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range. The Sun Devils play Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament with the winner advancing to take on USC in the quarterfinals.

