Ellis scores 25, USC opens Pac-12 tourney with 80-74 win over Washington, face Arizona next

By The Associated Press
Southern California's Boogie Ellis (5) fouls Washington's Koren Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and ninth-seeded USC survived two late turnovers to pull out an 80-74 win over eighth-seeded Washington in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans face fifth-ranked Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals. After the Huskies failed to capitalize on the giveaways, Ellis got a breakaway dunk for a 74-67 lead with 40.7 to play. Washington got a quick basket after that and another after Isaiah Collier made two free throws and it was 76-71 with 27 seconds to go. USC forward Joshua Morgan found Kobe Johnson for a layup with 14 to go but the Huskies got a three-point play from Sahvir Wheeler. Bronny James iced the game with two free throws at 8.9 seconds. Wheeler scored 20 points with seven assists to lead Washington .

