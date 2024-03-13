Ellis scores 25, USC opens Pac-12 tourney with 80-74 win over Washington, face Arizona next

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and ninth-seeded USC survived two late turnovers to pull out an 80-74 win over eighth-seeded Washington in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans face fifth-ranked Arizona in Thursday’s quarterfinals. After the Huskies failed to capitalize on the giveaways, Ellis got a breakaway dunk for a 74-67 lead with 40.7 to play. Washington got a quick basket after that and another after Isaiah Collier made two free throws and it was 76-71 with 27 seconds to go. USC forward Joshua Morgan found Kobe Johnson for a layup with 14 to go but the Huskies got a three-point play from Sahvir Wheeler. Bronny James iced the game with two free throws at 8.9 seconds. Wheeler scored 20 points with seven assists to lead Washington .

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.