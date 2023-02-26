Ellis, Peterson lead Southern California over Utah 62-49

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and Southern California picked up its fourth straight win with a 62-49 victory over Utah. USC ties No. 7 Arizona for second place in the Pac-12 Conference with the win. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats 89-88 earlier Saturday on Desmond Cambridge’s 55-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. Ellis made 6 of 12 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Trojans (21-8, 13-5). Peterson hit two 3-pointers and added eight assists and seven rebounds. Kobe Johnson finished with 12 points and three steals. Reese Dixon-Waters contributed nine points and six rebounds off the bench. Marco Anthony scored 11 points to lead the Utes (17-13, 10-9), who have lost four straight. Branden Carlson totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

