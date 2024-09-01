Ellis paces Tennessee St. to early lead and Tigers go on to beat Mississippi Valley St. 41-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for three touchdowns and Tennessee State used a three-touchdown opening quarter to cruise to a 41-21 win over Mississippi Valley State in a season opener. Ellis threw a 55-yard touchdown to Jalal Dean on the game’s opening drive. On the Tigers’ third offensive possession, Ellis threw a 1-yard score to Jordan Gant to end a six-play, 77-yard drive. The scoring opportunity was set up when Ellis connected with Jalal Dean for 72 yards. Later, Tennessee State’s Micah Gray returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown with 1:54 left in the first quarter for a 21-0 advantage. Jaydyn Sisk threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and reserve Ruben Lee threw a touchdown for the Delta Devils.

