Ellis has big 2nd half as No. 14 Arkansas holds off Old Dominion 86-77

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — El Ellis scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 14 Arkansas held off Old Dominion 86-77. Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for Arkansas, Makhi Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Khalif Battle scored 13 points and Trevon Brazile scored 11. Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points for Old Dominion, which went 11 of 24 on 3-pointers and got within three points in the second half. A late 8-0 run by Arkansas gave the Razorbacks enough cushion to get through the closing minutes.

