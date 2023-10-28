Ellis, Davis lead Tennessee State over Lindenwood 43-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis and Da’Shon Davis teamed up for a 90-yard touchdown and Davis topped 200 yards on just five catches as Tennessee State routed Lindenwood 43-20. Jordan Gant staked Tennessee State (6-2, 2-1 Big South-OVC Association) to a 7-0 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run. Carter Davis answered with a 65-yard scoring strike to Jeff Caldwell to pull Lindenwood (3-5, 1-3) even. James Lowery kicked a field goal and Josh Green picked off a Davis pass and raced 35 yards for a score as the Tigers took a 16-7 lead into the second quarter. Ellis scored on a 13-yard run and Davis followed with an 8-yard touchdown run and his long touchdown catch to push Tennessee State’s lead to 37-7.

