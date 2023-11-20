Ellis and Collier lead No. 16 USC to 81-70 win over Brown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boggie Ellis scored 28 points and Isaiah Collier added 24 to lead No. 16 USC to an 81-70 victory over Brown. It wasn’t easy. Ellis scored 16 points in the first half for the Trojans (3-1) and was pivotal late in holding off the pesky Bears. He made a long 3-pointer off an inbounds pass by Harrison Homery right as the shot clock expired to give USC a 79-70 lead with 33 seconds left. A few moments earlier, Brown’s Felix Kloman was called for a foul and technical foul. Ellis made his two free throws and Collier made the technical free throws to give the Trojans a 76-70 lead. Those free throws proved to be the difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.