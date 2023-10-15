Ellis’ 18-yard TD run helps Tennessee State beat Norfolk State 24-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw a first-quarter touchdown pass and, after Tennessee State blew a 17-point lead, scored on an 18-yard run to help the Tigers beat Norfolk State 24-17. Ellis completed 6 of 11 passes for 76 yards, including 9-yard touchdown to Canen Adrian, and added 57 yards rushing on eight carries for Tennessee State. Norfolk State’s Otto Kuhns scored the second of his two short TD runs before he hit X’Zavion Evans for a 2-point conversion that made it 17-all with 10:16 to play. Ellis then led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with his TD on a designed run. Kuhns was 10-of-27 passing for 129 yards with and interception and finished with 36 yards rushing on 12 carries for Norfolk State.

