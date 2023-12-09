Elliott scores in stoppage time and Liverpool beats Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp’s team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League. But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to provisionally move the club to the top of the standings. Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point. The Gunners can regain the league lead when they play at third-place Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

