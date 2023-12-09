Elliott scores in stoppage time and Liverpool beats Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp’s team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League. But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to provisionally move the club to the top of the standings. Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point. The Gunners can regain the league lead when they play at third-place Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

