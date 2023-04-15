Elliott makes return at Martinsville after breaking leg

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE -Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Chase Elliott will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the April 16, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after recovering from a leg injury.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — The only thing on Chase Elliott’s mind this weekend is winning as he returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway after missing six races with a broken left leg sustained during a snowboarding accident. And that approach won’t change the rest of the season. Winning a race is likely the only shot Elliott has of making the NASCAR playoffs after falling so far behind the points race while out. NASCAR has granted Elliott a medical waiver to compete for the Cup title. Elliott said the win-and-you’re-in scenario won’t impact the setup of the car or how he drives in the 400-lap race, but said it will change how the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro team calls races from a strategic standpoint moving forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.