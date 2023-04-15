Elliott makes return at Martinsville after breaking leg

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — The only thing on Chase Elliott’s mind this weekend is winning as he returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway after missing six races with a broken left leg sustained during a snowboarding accident. And that approach won’t change the rest of the season. Winning a race is likely the only shot Elliott has of making the NASCAR playoffs after falling so far behind the points race while out. NASCAR has granted Elliott a medical waiver to compete for the Cup title. Elliott said the win-and-you’re-in scenario won’t impact the setup of the car or how he drives in the 400-lap race, but said it will change how the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro team calls races from a strategic standpoint moving forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.