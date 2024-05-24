Elliott blasts NASCAR for fining Stenhouse $75,000 for All-Star Race fight it used in a promotion

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott is criticizing NASCAR for fining driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch following Sunday night’s All-Star Race after it had used video of the fight on social media. It was the largest fine ever handed out for fighting in NASCAR history. Elliott seemed stunned when told how much Stenhouse was fined and said that it seems strange that NASCAR would hand down a fine for something they promoted on their social media platform right after the race. Elliott said, “It’s like, ‘it’s not OK, but we are going to blast it all over everything to get more clicks.’”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.