Ellesse Andrews wins Olympic keirin title, Benjamin Thomas captures omnium crown at the Paris Games

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — World champion Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand has won the Olympic title in the women’s keirin at the Paris Games, holding off Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw and Britain’s Emma Finucane at the finish line. It was an especially gratifying victory for Andrews, who survived the repechages and made it all the way to the finals at the Tokyo Games before finishing with the silver medal. The men’s omnium also was decided Thursday night, when Benjamin Thomas of France overcame a crash in the concluding points race to hold off Portugal’s Iúri Leitão for gold. Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium took bronze.

