Ella Stevens, Yazmeen Ryan score as Gotham welcomes back gold-medal winners in 2-0 win over Thorns

Ella Stevens and Yazmeen Ryan both scored to give Gotham a 2-0 home win against the Portland Thorns on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Angel City’s Alyssa Thompson scored her first two career goals in a 2-1 win at San Diego Wave, which has lost three straight. Three players scored for Racing Louisville, who jumped into a playoff spot with a 3-1 home win against Chicago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.