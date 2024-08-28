Elko faces former QB Leonard as coach makes debut for No. 20 Texas A&M against No. 7 Notre Dame

Coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish look to build on last year’s 10-3 campaign and establish themselves as national title contenders as they meet Texas A&M for the first time since 2001. The Aggies look to make a statement in the first game under new coach Mike Elko. The former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, who was hired after a successful run at Duke, replaces Jimbo Fisher, who was fired near the end of a sixth disappointing season at the school where the team finished 7-6.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.