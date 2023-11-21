Elizabeth Kitley, No. 9 Virginia Tech roll over UNC Greensboro 72-51

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a 31 points to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 72-51 victory over UNC Greensboro on Monday. Kitley connected on 13 of 22 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Hokies to their second consecutive win. Jayde Gamble scored a career-high 25 points to pace UNC Greensboro, which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.