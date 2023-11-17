Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore lead No. 9 Virginia Tech past Houston Christian 105-36

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and Georgia Amoore set a school record for assists in a game as No. 9 Virginia Tech beat Houston Christian 105-36. Kitley scored 19 points in the first half for the Hokies (2-1), who set a school record for margin of victory (69 points) and tied a school record for points in a home game. Amoore finished with 10 points and a record 16 assists as Virginia Tech shot 64.5% (40 of 62). Enya Maguire led Houston Christian (1-3) with 13 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.