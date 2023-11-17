Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore lead No. 9 Virginia Tech past Houston Christian 105-36

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) looks to shoot after getting an offensive rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Houston Christian in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday Nov. 16 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and Georgia Amoore set a school record for assists in a game as No. 9 Virginia Tech beat Houston Christian 105-36. Kitley scored 19 points in the first half for the Hokies (2-1), who set a school record for margin of victory (69 points) and tied a school record for points in a home game. Amoore finished with 10 points and a record 16 assists as Virginia Tech shot 64.5% (40 of 62). Enya Maguire led Houston Christian (1-3) with 13 points.

