Elizabeth Ball’s goal keeps KC Current’s undefeated streak alive in NWSL

Elizabeth Ball scored and the Kansas City Current remained one of two unbeatem teams in the National Women’s Soccer League with a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals at America First Field. The Current (7-0-4) finished the weekend in second place in the league behind Orlando. Ball slid to poke in Claire Hutton’s header following a corner kick in the 58th minute. The goal marked 18-year-old Hutton’s first NWSL assist. Emma Sears scored her third goal of the season as Racing Louisville beat the Chicago Red Stars 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium for just their second win of the season.

