Eliza Hollingsworth has 17 points and 12 rebounds, No. 21 Gonzaga beats South Dakota St. 83-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim scored 16 points and Brynna Maxwell added 15 to help No. 21 Gonzaga cruise to an 83-58 win over South Dakota State. Gonzaga, which has won five games in a row since an 81-70 loss to No. 18 Louisville on Nov. 26, improved to 1-3 all time against South Dakota State. Mesa Byon and Jenna Popp scored 12 points apiece to lead South Dakota State. Ejim scored 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting as the Bulldogs jumped to a 17-4 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter and South Dakota State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

