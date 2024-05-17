Elite scoring company: Ronaldo, Messi and soon to retire Indian legend Sunil Chhetri

Indian soccer legend Sunil Chhetri is in elite company — of those still playing, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with 128 and 106 respectively, have scored more international goals than Chhetri. But the 39-year-old Indian star, who has 94 goals, said this week that after 150 games for India, June’s World Cup qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata will be his last before retiring. Chhetri said in a video posted on social media: “It was not that I was feeling tired . . . when the instinct came that this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot and eventually I came to this decision.”

