Elina Svitolina wins at Wimbledon on ‘difficult day’ for Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina fought back tears after her victory at Wimbledon following news of a Russian missile attack in her come country. She beat Wang Xinyu 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed dozens and injured more than 150 people, officials said. One missile hit a large children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv. Svitolina says: “It’s a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people. So yes it was not easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning, it’s very difficult to read the news.” Svitolina wore a black ribbon on her white shirt during the match.

