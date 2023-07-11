Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April.

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.