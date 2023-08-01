Elimination winner Celebrity Bambino favored in Saturday’s Hambletonian

CREAM RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Elimination winner Celebrity Bambino drew the No. 1 post and was made morning-line favorite for the $1 million Hambletonian this weekend at the Meadowlands. The draw for Saturday’s race for 3-year-old trotters was conducted Tuesday at Hogan Equine in Cream Ridge, New Jersey. Hall of Famer Ron Burke trained both elimination winners last weekend with Point of Perfect taking the other heat which determined the final field of 10. Yannick Gingras is listed to drive Celebrity Bambino, who was listed at odds of 2-1. Driver David Miller and Point of Perfect drew the No. 5 post and are 6-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.