Elijah Morgan scores career-high 19 against his former team and The Citadel beats Notre Dame 65-45

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Morgan scored a career-high 19 points against his former team and The Citadel rolled past Notre Dame 65-45. The Citadel (7-5) secured its first win over a Power 5 opponent since defeating Pittsburgh 78-63 on Nov. 9, 2021. It was the program’s second win over an ACC opponent in the last 44 matchups. Morgan, a former Notre Dame walk-on guard, made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Notre Dame missed its last 19 3-pointers. Morgan banked in a 3-pointer with 10:18 left in the second half to give The Citadel the first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. It came during The Citadel’s 23-4 run — for a 55-39 lead — as the Irish missed 11 of 12 shots.

