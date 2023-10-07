Elijah Howard rushes for 257 yards and a TD to help Central Connecticut beat Delaware State 51-44

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Elijah Howard rushed for 257 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Ricky Ortega added 78 yards and three rushing scores, and Central Connecticut beat Delaware State 51-44. Central Connecticut totaled 498 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Malik Thomas rushed for 113 yards on just 10 carries, including a 53-yarder for a 27-26 lead. Howard’s long was for 80 yards to give CCSU a 41-33 advantage. Ortega’s 13-yard keeper broke a tie at 41-all with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter. After Kimal Clark made an interception for the CCSU defense, Jake Barnum kicked a 34-yard field goal for a 10-point lead with 1:55 left.

