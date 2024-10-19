Elijah Gilliam helps Fresno State rally for 24-21 victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Gilliam had two touchdown runs and turned a screen pass into a long gain on the go-ahead drive as Fresno State rallied for a 24-21 victory over Nevada in a see-saw Mountain West Conference matchup. Mikey Keene threw a screen pass that Gilliam turned into a 71-yard gain to the Nevada 17-yard line. Three plays later Joshua Wood scored on a 7-yard run to cap a 95-yard drive, and the Bulldogs had a three-point lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter. It was the only score of the second half. Nevada (3-5, 0-2) took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in six plays, capped by Savion Red’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Fresno State (4-3, 2-1) answered with Dylan Lynch’s 44-yard field goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.