Elijah Burris’ 35 carries, 2 TDs help Hampton beat Division II Virginia Union 33-21

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Elijah Burris carried it 35 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chris Zellous also rushed for two scores and Hampton beat Division II Virginia Union 33-21. Hampton trailed 14-12 at halftime and 21-12 after the opening series of the third quarter when Virginia Union went four plays and 78 yards to score a 57-yard touchdown on a pass from RJ Rosales to Reginald Vick Jr. Hampton answered with 21 unanswered points. Zellous and Burris both scored from a yard out to help take a 26-21 lead early in the fourth. Burris added a 21-yard scoring run with 3:32 for a two-possession lead.

