Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles’ potential

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. He figures he’s part of the reason hopes are so high. Baltimore has a lot of potential for the future, and Elias hasn’t been shy about saying so. The Orioles went 83-79 last year. That was a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there’s still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles have eight of the game’s top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline’s latest ranking.

