Elias Pettersson breaks 3rd-period tie, Canucks hold off Hurricanes 4-3

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev, front, celebrates his goal against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson broke a tie 3:29 of the third period, Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots and the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Pettersson also had two assists, Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and J.T. Miller also scored. The Canucks improved to 18-9-1 with their second straight victory.

Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes have lost four in a row to fall to 14-12-1.

On the deciding goal, Pettersson took a pass from Mikheyev and held off a defender to finish a wraparound.

Carolina tied it at 2:10 of the third period when Jack Drury tipped a shot in front of the goal, with the puck hitting the crossbar before falling to an open Noesen.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Canucks: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.