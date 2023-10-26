Elias Manoel secures Red Bulls’ first playoff hat trick in 5-2 win over Charlotte

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel secured the first playoff hat trick in club history and the New York Red Bulls advanced past Charlotte 5-2 in the opening game of the MLS playoffs. New York (12-13-10) snapped a string of four straight postseason losses in opening matches, losing all four by one-goal margins. The Red Bulls advance to a best-of-three series with Cincinnati. Charlotte (10-12-13), which was eliminated, had won three of its final four matches in the regular season to reach the playoffs after winning just one of its previous 15 league matches. Manoel has scored six of his eight career MLS goals against Charlotte.

