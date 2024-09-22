Elias Manoel scores in 7th minute of stoppage time for Red Bulls in 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Dante Vanzeir added a goal for New York Red Bulls in a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United. Manoel, who came in place of Vanzeir in the 76th minute, put away a one-touch finish off an entry by Julian Hall to cap the scoring. Dante Vanzeir opened the scoring when he redirected a first-touch pass from John Tolkin into the net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Alexey Miranchuck converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and Edwin Mosquera scored in the second minute of stoppage time to give Atlanta its first lead at 2-1. Brad Guzan finished with eight saves for Atlanta.

